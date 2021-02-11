St. Louis dentist to star in new season of Temptation Island

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis dentist will be starring in the upcoming, new season of Temptation Island .

Dr. Blake Eyres will be among 23 singles looking for love.

Eyres grew up in Creve Coeur and attended Parkway North High School where he played football, basketball, and trumpet in the band.

He received a football scholarship to Truman State University where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Biology. Then, Dr. Eyres attended dental school at the UMKC School of Dentistry. 

You can catch Dr. Eyres on season three of Temptation Island, Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. CST on the USA Network.

