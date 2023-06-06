ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Free emergency contraception kits are now available for anyone who wants one.

The St. Louis County Public Health Department is handing them out. Each kit contains the plan b pill. They’re free to anyone who asks. You won’t have to give your personal information.

The kits are available at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkley, the North Central Community Health Center in Jennings, and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills.

All three facilities are open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.