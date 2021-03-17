St. Louis disputes claims from paraplegic jail inmate

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis officials are disputing claims that a paraplegic inmate hasn’t been able to get clean.

Associate City Counselor Brent Dulle told U.S. District Judge Ronnie White on Wednesday that it was an “untenable” argument that Anthony Tillman is suffering irreparable harm by having to bathe instead of taking a shower, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Tillman sued in federal court last week alleging the downtown jail has no showers for people in wheelchairs and that he has only been provided a basin and a rag for washing.

Tillman’s lawyers on Wednesday sought a judge’s emergency order that the jail accommodates Tillman’s disability.