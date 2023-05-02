OZARK COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Louis doctor drowned over the weekend during a fishing trip in Southern Missouri.

Dr. Richard Brasington, a rheumatologist, was wading in the North Fork River, upstream from the Sunburst landing, some time after 10 a.m. on Sunday when he drowned.

An incident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Brasington was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. by the Ozark County Coroner’s Office. Brasington was 71.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch spoke with Cpl. Johnathan Roberts of the state patrol, who said a kayaker found Brasington’s body around 1 p.m.

Brasington had been wearing chest-high waders to go into the river, Roberts said, and investigators suspect he may have fallen and been unable to surface because they had filled with water.