St. Louis doctors: COVID-19 likely with us for at least another year

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Leading St. Louis-area doctors are warning residents to brace for at least another year of living with the coronavirus.

The area has surpassed 1,500 coronavirus deaths and more than 54,000 confirmed cases since the first positive test in March.

The St. Louis region covers parts of both Missouri and Illinois.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that while doctors say they’re better at treating the virus and preventing its spread, life won’t likely return to a pre-pandemic “normal” until late 2021 at the earliest.

That echoes comments made last week by the director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci.