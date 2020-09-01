St. Louis doctors warn getting a flu vaccine could be critical with COVID still a threat

ST. LOUIS – Doctors warn this coming flu season, coupled with COVID-19, could overwhelm the hospital system.

“We want to do what we can to prevent both of these from surging at the same time,” said Dr. Steve Lawrence, Washington University infectious disease specialist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

The battle against COVID-19 continues as the annual flu season sets to begin around the end of October. It typically peaks in early February and ends around April. This all has health officials on high alert.

“Because there are some symptoms that overlap, we can’t reliably distinguish one from the other without doing test for both,” Lawrence said.

According to the doctor, COVID-19 tends to have a mild onset and then some patients will take a turn for the worse, while flu symptoms typically onset immediately. He urges now more than ever that those that are able get a flu vaccine this year.

“We face this challenge every single flu season, leading up to it we don’t know how bad it could be and we don’t know how well matched the vaccine will be,” Lawrence said.

The doctor said this is still the best tactic; the masks, social distancing, and regular handwashing can help prevent the spread of the flu and COVID, as well as seasonal colds.