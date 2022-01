ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis man was street racing before a deadly crash.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Traveon Randell was charged last month with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 55-year-old William Moore.

Charges said Randell was racing two others in February when he lost control, struck a vehicle with two women inside, and collided with Moore’s car.

The crash was captured on surveillance video.