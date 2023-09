FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – State Troopers responded to a fatal wreck on Highway K around 3:20 p.m. on September 26.

Missouri Highway State Patrol reports that Jasmin Isak, 60, was traveling southbound in his 2000 Toyota Corolla on Highway K when he failed to handle a curve properly. The Corolla drove off the right side of the road, colliding with a culvert, a Chevron road sign, and a tree.

Isak was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.