ST. LOUIS – Six members of a St. Louis drug ring, including the leader, have pled guilty to various drugs and gun charges linked to two murders investigations.

The U.S. Department of Justice says 17 people in the case have pled guilty, including six since the start of May. Among those include…

Maurice Herbert Lee II (drug ring leader)

Michael Johnson

Christopher Jerrin Warlick Jr.

Jerome Lamont Fisher Jr.

Delvin Bost

Charles Daniel Guice

These suspects were identified for their involvement a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute large amounts of fentanyl in St. Louis, a conspiracy also blamed in two killings. The group is accused in the May 2017 death of Alexander Noodel, and the July 2017 death of Kevin Davis.

Several years ago, Lee obtained bulk fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine in Arizona. As part of the conspiracy, he would dilute the fentanyl and supply it to co-conspirators. At the height of the conspiracy, runners were selling more than 20,000 doses per week. Lee supplied the methamphetamine to another person, who then redistributed it.

The group responded to a bounty for up to $15,000 that had been placed on rival gang members by Lee. Runners fired more than 100 shots at Noodel and 25 shots at Davis during their murders.

Police say the shooting of Noodel happened after the group learned he was drag racing in St. Louis. Investigators also found records showing group texts in which the runners planned the murder of Noodel.

Lee, in federal court, admitted two fatal shootings occurred in furtherance of the drug conspiracy. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 2 and faces a possible life sentence for his charges.

Warlick could face up to 27 years on a drug and gun charge. Other possible sentences have not yet been determined, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.