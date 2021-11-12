St. Louis duo indicted for fraud to get $700,000 in pandemic relief loans

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A federal grand jury has indicted two people for fraud and theft involving government pandemic relief programs. Dionneshae Forland and Dwayne Times received over $700,000 in fraudulent loans after inflating the number of employees for several of their businesses.

Forland is charged with several counts of wire fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and theft of government property. Times faces one count of wire fraud and a count of theft of government property.

The grand jury says that they applied for PPP loan applications and a Missouri Small Business Grant Program application. They say the team exaggerated the number of people working for them and inflated the payroll costs in order to receive large loans.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was called in to review the alleged crimes.