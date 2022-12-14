ST. LOUIS – Food Network star and “Flavortown” mayor Guy Fieri has a special place in his heart for one St. Louis restaurant.

Fieri is the host of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” a TV series through which he has visited nearly 1,300 restaurants nationwide over 42 seasons.

Impressively enough, Fieri has sampled food from all 50 states. One detailed report from food website Mashed discovered his favorite bites in each state through “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

According to Mashed, Fieri’s favorite place in Missouri is The Shaved Duck. Located in St. Louis’ Tower Grove East neighborhood, The Shaved Duck prides itself on award-winning ribs, brisket burnt ends and other BBQ options.

Mashed.com offered the following insight on The Shaved Duck:

“Let’s just cut to the chase: Everything on the menu at the Shaved Duck in St. Louis, Missouri looks delicious, with its unique spins on Southern comforts. When Guy Fieri made a visit, he tried the crispy-skinned smoked duck breast served with cherry juniper jam, and the host couldn’t put it down. We can attest — just watching the episode had our mouth watering. Or go for the smothered fries piled high with a whole bunch of smoked pork and homemade cheese sauce, which Fieri called “killer.”

