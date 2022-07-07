ST. LOUIS – We already have better barbecue than Kansas City, but fried chicken too? The City of Fountains is down bad.

According to the online eating and dining guide Eater, Juniper in the Central West End has the best fried chicken in all of Missouri and is among the best in the nation.

Oh sure, you can find fried chicken everywhere in America—the ingredients are easy to find and throw together—but it takes a special touch to get the most out of the bird.

Juniper is one of seven Midwestern restaurants to make the cut.

But what makes Juniper stand out? According to writer Holly Fann, it’s the wet batter.

“The process creates a thick crust with more structure, substantial crunch, and those craggily whispies that catch the flakes of finishing salt,” Fann writes.

Juniper

4101 Laclede Avenue

St. Louis, Missouri 63108

314-329-7696

info@junipereats.com