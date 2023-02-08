ST. LOUIS – St. Louis educators participating in The Opportunity Trust’s Catalyst Fellowship are in Washington, D.C., visiting schools to learn new strategies to help students achieve academic success.

Dr. LaToya Crockett, a third-grade teacher at Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School in University City, is hoping to learn new tools to address the needs of all the students in her class.

“We know that students don’t learn the same way, right?” Crockett said.

Fourteen Catalyst Fellows from several school districts and charter schools in the bi-state area, including St. Louis, Rockwood, Riverview Gardens, and Collinsville, are visiting Capital City Public Charter School, the Social Justice School, and Power Bilingual Elementary School. The strategies the educators learn could possibly be implemented in their respective schools upon their return.