MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Emergency crews were preparing for another round of possible water rescues in one of the hardest-hit flood areas. Pattonville rescue crews said they normally see around 10 or 15 water-related calls during flood events, but they said Tuesday they had twice as many.

“Once we get back, you know for us it’s time to clean and take care of all of our equipment and make it ready for the next one,” said Greg DeGreeff.

DeGreeff said he began water rescues with the swiftwater swimmers when he go to work at the Pattonville Fire Department Tuesday morning. For four hours, his team was in the water rescuing people from flooded apartments.

“Unfortunately, those people are in a bad situation,” said DeGreeff. “They’re scared, they want out, but you kind of talk to them and let them know what’s going on. Work through your system, triage the people that have to go, and then get everybody else out as you can.”

The emergency calls started around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for the Pattonville Fire Department. They said they had 54 calls between 3:00 a.m. and noon, 38 of those calls were water-related.

“They’re sitting on the roof of their car, they can’t swim to the side of the road or just get out of the area that they got stuck in, said Captain Pat Dickens from the Pattonville Fire Department. “We had cars slide off the road, we had flood water come up, so fast that they just surrounded the people that didn’t think they were in any danger, to begin with.”