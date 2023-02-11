ST. LOUIS – The Soulard neighborhood will be busy with Mardi Gras celebrations soon, but another popular event served as an appetizer this week.

The “Taste of Soulard,” tradition that consists of self-guided tasting and pub crawls, took place Saturday. Locals had the chance to choose your own adventures through the many Cajun-flavored foods that you will find throughout Soulard.

Each purchase included one drink voucher and six food vouchers that guests could be redeemed at any of the participating establishments. Also on Saturday, trolleys shuttled around merrymakers to several restaurants throughout the neighborhood.

