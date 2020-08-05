St. Louis evictions paused as the city distributes rental assistance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson says that evictions are paused in the city of St. Louis while they work with the courts to help people get some federal assistance.

The city is distributing $5.4 million from the federal CARES Act for rental and mortgage assistance. Mayor Krewson says that they have received 4,500 applications. Around 1,500 of them were from people who live in St. Louis County. Those applications have been sent to St. Louis County.

The city is referring around 3,000 applicants from residents to an agency to help people work through the documentation needed to get their federal assistance. Notifications that this process is underway will be sent Thursday.

The Sheriff’s department was set to evict people from 44 homes and apartments Tuesday. The city is now working with the courts to see if they can get rental or mortgage assistance instead.

Do you need help with rental or mortgage assistance? Apply here.