ST. LOUIS – The first weekend of the new year begins with snow around St. Louis. Much of the snowfall came Friday evening, and some still had an opportunity to enjoy the snow on Saturday.

Christy Gaus and her husband took their two-month-old and one-year-old daughters out to Francis Park on Saturday morning to play in the snow.

“It’s a joy,” Gaus said. “We have our other little baby in a bucket seat down there, waiting for us to get down on the hill.”

Meanwhile, 18-month-old Lane seemed to be having a blast sledding with her mom at Francis Park.

“She’s very stoic with the snow, but once she gets down the hill, she’s cracking up.” Gaus said. “Once she gets some speed, she’s laughing.”

Over in Forest Park, siblings Remy, Dean, and Vincent wasted no time throwing snowballs at their dad, but it’s all in good fun. As they say, playing in the snow is a timeless bonding experience.

“It’s amazing,” Roger Willis said. “There’s nothing like it. We try to stay away from the phones and tablets as much as possible and get out and play. We go to Forest Park all the time. Every season we’re out here, biking, walking, exploring, and it’s just the jewel of St. Louis.”

Willis is looking forward to the possibility of more snowfall next week. Monday and Tuesday project to be active winter weather days.

“Hopefully there will be,” he said.