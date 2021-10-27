St. Louis families in need still waiting on $500 direct payments

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis families in need are still waiting on $500 direct aid payments from the spending plan.

In August Mayor Tishaura Jones approved $5 million to cover the payments to 10,000 residents. Her spokesman told the Post-Dispatch that details of the program are still being put together, and it’s unclear when residents can apply for the money.

One reason for the delay, a program requirement to select the contractor took 21 days. Officials are now working on the applications and qualifications to ensure the program targets those with the greatest need.