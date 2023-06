ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of bears in Missouri, but one St. Louis family found a bear in the most unexpected place.

A video was taken by the Pierson family while on vacation in Destin, Florida. They were boogie boarding in the Gulf of Mexico when they spotted a black bear swimming just feet away.

The small bear ran off, and seemed more scared than the people around him. No one in the area was hurt, and there’s no word yet on whether wildlife officials rescued the bear.