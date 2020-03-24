St. Louis family grieves over loss of young woman to the coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City marks its first death due to the coronavirus.

Jazmond Dixon’s family identified her as the young lady who loss her life.

She was a 31-year-old recent graduate of Harris-Stowe State and Lindenwood University and now an unexpected victim of Covid-19.

Her cousin, Belafae Johnson, says she went to Urgent Care last Tuesday with flu-like symptoms.

The medical personnel instructed her to go straight to an area hospital where she was admitted.

Wednesday or Thursday, doctors put Dixon on a ventilator.

By Sunday, she died.

Jazmond’s death marks the first person to die as a result of the coronavirus in St. Louis city.

It comes after rapid calls by regional leaders including Mayor Lyda Krewson to stay home for 30 days to prevent the spread.

Even though medical personnel are learning new details about this deadly virus by the day.

There are already some misconceptions that’ll lead some to believe they somehow can’t be affected.

Johnson encourages everyone to look to his family’s grief as an indication that tragedy could touch your family too.