ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian near South Broadway and Gibson Ave. in south St. Louis.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m., on September 16, not far from the Riverbend City Apartments, when a person was struck by a motorcycle. The victim was transported to a hospital, where they later passed away. The accident reconstruction team of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police is currently handling this investigation.