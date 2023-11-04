ST. LOUIS – A shooting incident is currently under investigation by the local authorities after happening overnight near downtown St. Louis. The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. earlier today. The scene of the incident was on Francis St., situated just off MLK Drive, approximately one mile north of the Fox Theater.

One of the victims sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died. The second individual, who was shot in the arm, is reported to be in stable condition this morning. Homicide detectives are actively involved in the investigation of this incident.

If you possess any information related to this case and wish to maintain your anonymity, you are encouraged to reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.