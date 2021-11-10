St. Louis father and son indicted in drug trafficking conspiracy

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Getty Images.

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from St. Louis among six people indicted in a fentanyl and cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

The indictment alleges that going back to 2015, Gregory Dixson Jr., Gregory Dixson III, Miguel Angel Gonzalez, Carlos Gonzalez, and Quintin Adkins conspired to sell at least 5 kilograms of cocaine.

All six men were indicted Wednesday, Nov. 10 on charges of distribution and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

In addition, Dixson Jr. and Blanco are accused of distributing 400 or more grams of fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News