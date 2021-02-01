St. Louis father and sons share million-dollar Missouri Lottery prize

Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Lottery players have a chance to win the largest jackpots in nearly two years as Tuesday’s Mega Millions has grown to an estimated $625 million and Wednesday’s Powerball to an estimated $550 million. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A father and his sons are splitting a million-dollar prize from the Missouri Lottery. Stephen Field of St. Louis and his two sons, Charles Field of St. Louis and John Field of Charlestown, Massachusetts claimed the prize at the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office.

The Mega Millions ticket was purchased at Schnucks in Creve Coeur for the January 22 drawing. It matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the $1 million dollar prize. Their’ win marks the 18th time a Missouri Lottery ticket has won the million-dollar “Match Five” prize.