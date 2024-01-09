ST. LOUIS – A father and son from St. Louis appeared in federal court and admitted trafficking cocaine for several years.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Gregory Dixson Jr., 53, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and conspiracy to launder money. Gregory Cornell Dixson III, 32, pleaded guilty on January 4 to the same cocaine conspiracy charge.

Both men confessed to organizing with others to bring cocaine to the St. Louis area beginning in 2015 or earlier.

Dixson Jr. told the court that he trafficked or assisted in moving 450 kilos of cocaine to the area. Dixson III said between 50 and 150 kilos could be attributed to him.

Due to a prior drug trafficking conviction, Dixson Jr. faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. He’ll be sentenced on April 11. Dixson III will be sentenced on April 3. He faces a minimum of 10 years and a fine of up to $10 million.

Their cohorts in the conspiracy are either in prison, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, or have died.