ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters were busy overnight battling two vacant house fires.

The first happened at Natural Bridge Road and Pine Avenue around midnight in north St. Louis County. There was no report of any injuries.

Then, around 1:00 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire on Enright Avenue in the Central West End. That house was also vacant, and no injuries were reported.

FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.