St. Louis Fire Department installs smoke detectors in homes for time change weekend

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City firefighters from every firehouse in the city installed smoke detectors in residents’ homes as part of the time change weekend.

The old saying is “change your clocks, change your batteries,” but St. Louis Fire Captain Leon Whitener said new 10-year smoke alarms don’t require battery changes.

“Now we have the new 10-year smoke alarms, where you do not have to change your battery, but we still want to come out to check them to make sure they are working,” Whitener said. “Once we put them up, they’re good for 10 years, but we will still come out and check them out twice a year on time change weekend.”

With the new version of smoke alarms, there’s a spot on the unit where you write down when it was installed. You still need to check to make sure it works, but the unit doesn’t need to be changed for 10 years unless it malfunctions.

Firefighters in the city install about 500 smoke alarms each day and had planned to install at least 1,000 smoke alarms over the course of time change weekend.

“You would think that by now everyone would have a working smoke alarm but we are still having fires in occupied structures with families that do not have smoke alarms,” Whitener said.

Smoke alarms alert occupants there’s a fire in the home, and you don’t want to be caught without one, or else it could be deadly. The fire department wants to make sure each home has a working and new smoke detector.

“Anyone who has an older smoke alarm that has the 9-volt battery in there, we would suggest that they call us, we will go out and replace that,” he added.

Call the St. Louis Fire Department at 314-533-3406 to request a new smoke detector for your home.

