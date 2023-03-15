ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department is gathering Wednesday to honor a K-9 that died in the line of duty.

Balko, fell through an unsecured window from the fifth floor of the famous Barr building. Downtown St. Louis firefighters will hold a procession and uniformed member walk at 10:00 a.m.

They’ll follow it with a memorial service at the department’s Engine House Number One. South Jefferson Avenue will be closed in both directions Wednesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. for the procession.