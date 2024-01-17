ST. LOUIS – As temperatures rise, we could see even more pipes burst in the coming days. If it happens to you, there are some ways to reduce the damage.

The St. Louis Fire Department posted some tips on Twitter early Wednesday morning. First, make sure you know where your main water valve is. That way, if a pipe does burst, you can quickly turn off the water. Then, turn off the electricity in the wet areas.

Next, it’s best to call a plumber for safe and professional repairs. Then, finally, quickly clean up the water to keep your home safe and free of mold.