ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This weekend city firefighters began inspecting vacant homes to determine which ones may present a hazard to crews. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson launched the inspection initiative after the death of firefighter Benjamin Polson. The young firefighter was killed when the roof of a vacant building on fire collapsed on him. The department now wants to create a database of vacant homes and their structural integrity.
St. Louis firefighters begin inspecting vacant homes after death
by: Joe Millitzer
