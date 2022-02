ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Fire Department has a TikTok account with 12.2 thousand followers!

They posted a video Thursday of multiple firefighters helping the community escape the snowy roads. The video’s caption said, “One of many. Nothing usually over the radio or entered into the CAD…see someone in need, help someone in need.” It has over 250 likes. Click here to watch their snowy video.

The account has posted 23 videos. Their first video was posted on May 26, 2021.