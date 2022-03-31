ST. LOUIS – Two St. Louis firefighters were injured after responding to a vacant house fire in south city before dawn.

According to Capt. Leon Whitener, St. Louis Fire Department, the fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 3700 block of Illinois Avenue, located in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Firefighters arrived to find a significant fire on the first floor of a two-story building. One firefighter fell from the second floor onto a colleague.

Whitener said the firefighters suffered minor injuries.