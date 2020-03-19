St. Louis firefighters respond to 3-alarm apartment fire in Mt. Pleasant

ST. LOUIS – Two people were rushed to a local hospital early Wednesday evening following a fire at a 10-story apartment building in south St. Louis.

According to St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, the fire began around 7 p.m. in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue, located in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found the occupants—a man and woman—had been pulled from their fourth-floor apartment by their neighbors.

Jenkerson said firefighters were efficient in getting things under control. They extinguished the fire and went on to check the other floors of the building. Ninety of the 140 apartments in the building had to be checked and everyone was safely evacuated.

One of the apartment’s occupants and a person on the same floor had to be hospitalized.