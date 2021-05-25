St. Louis fireworks show is back for 2021, people encouraged to watch it virtually

ST. LOUIS – Sources tell FOX 2 News the fireworks show that is a part of Fair Saint Louis will be back for one night in 2021. Sources said the fireworks will be shot off downtown, but people will be encouraged to watch the fireworks virtually instead of in-person on Sunday, July 4.

“It’s the experience, I think it’s going to be hard to keep people away,” said Candace Jones, who usually brings her kids to watch the fireworks from Fair Saint Louis each year.

America’s Birthday Parade, which is one of the longest-running parades in the United States is also returning to downtown St. Louis. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3rd.

David Plufka, the grand marshal for America’s Birthday Parade, has been working with the health department and the city to make the parade happen in 2021.

“Late last week, they had looked at everything and said we are going to approve your application and we are going to let you have a parade on July 3,” Plufka said. “There’s just far too much isolation brought on by the pandemic and I hope in some small way the parade gets to kind of break through some of that.”

The parade has been a St. Louis staple since 1878, but it was put on hold last year. The only other time this parade was canceled was for World Wars I and II.

The two-hour-long parade will cruise from Broadway and Market streets to Union Station and will feature nearly two dozen floats and 250 dancers to honor this year’s theme America the Beautiful.

After the parade was canceled in 2020, those working on the floats had extra time to plan.

“After we sit with the designs for about 12 months, we looked at things and kind of tweaked little bits of pieces and parts of it and changed them slightly, so we’ve had two years to really refine all of these designs,” Plufka said.

“The parade coming back to bring unity to the city I think that could be a really good thing you know, COVID-19 has done a big job on all of us mentally, it’s broken up a lot of families, so you think about having any type of event, of any sorts in St. Louis that brings people together, it brings families together, I think that that is the perfect opportunity to rebound from what was stolen from us,” Koran Bolden, St. Louis resident, said.