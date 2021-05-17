St. Louis first responders honored during EMS week

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital honored more than 200 first responders with Hendrick’s BBQ at Tower Grove Park to kick off emergency medical services week.

“There’s not much reason why you wouldn’t want to celebrate them,” SSM Health EMS Administrative Director Helen Sandkuhl said. “They work so hard every day.”

The annual celebration runs May 16-22 but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, during a time that first responders likely needed the celebration and applause the most.

“We were very sad last year because this was the first time in many, many years they were no celebrations whatsoever and our guys were working very, very hard, everyone was working overtime,” Sandkuhl said.

“When you pick up your phone on the worst day of your life and you need 911, one of us will be there for you,” EMS Manager Shirley Gastler said.

The celebrations began Monday in-person, many with a grin that wasn’t hidden behind a mask thanks to vaccines and updated guidelines.

“This has been just a delight for us to walk up and see somebody smiling,” Sandkuhl said.

This year’s celebrations are coming at a time of hope. The latest data from the St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force show there’s been three consecutive days with hospitalizations under 200 COVID patients, the lowest the region has experienced. The most recent data also shows 16 new admissions, the lowest single day total since July 2, 2020.

The numbers excited healthcare workers at the celebration Monday.

“That to me is a miracle because last year at this time we were being told we had to stay inside,” Gastler said.

“The best thing, patients on ventilators are almost gone, what a blessing,” Sandkuhl said.

The rest of the week is also filled with fun events for EMS personnel including a softball tournament where St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force Leader Dr. Alex Garza will be throwing out the first pitch.

President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Emergency Medical Services Week on Friday.

“Every day, in communities across the country, Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers put themselves on the line to save lives, safeguard dangerous situations, and deliver hope to families and communities in crisis,” Biden’s proclamation said. “With selflessness, professionalism, and grace under fire, they provide essential care — never more so than during our battle with COVID-19 over the past year.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News