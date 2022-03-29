ST. LOUIS – Top St. Louis City leaders will meet later today to once again consider a plan to spend millions of federal dollars for improvements in north St. Louis. The city’s top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, is considering the plan.

It’s being proposed by Board of Alderman President, Lewis Reed. He along with mayor Tishaura Jones and City Comptroller, Darlene Green are on the “E&A” Board. The meeting is set to be held virtually at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Last week the “E&A” Board approved an $87 million citywide capital improvements plan, but a vote on Reed’s proposal was delayed after our post-dispatch partners report that concerns were raised by Comptroller Green. We understand that a majority of the capital improvements plan is being paid for by federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. Reed’s $39 million proposal is also being funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Reed calls his proposal a “critical funding bill for job creation and healthy living in north St. Louis”. Today’s agenda says board members will introduce and discuss proposed additional amendments and technical changes to Reed’s bill.

After last week’s E&A meeting, Reed canceled a special Board of Aldermen meeting set for last Friday where the capital improvements plan could have received final approval. Reed’s Legislative Director Mary Goodman told the Post that the capital improvements plan will not move forward until Reed’s plan is ok’d by the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.

We will see what happens today.