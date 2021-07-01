St. Louis’ fiscal panel approves Mayor Jones’ $80M pandemic aid plan

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Tishaura Jones’ pandemic aid plan for $80 million jumped one hurdle Wednesday.

St. Louis City’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved it.

The proposal includes $6.7 million in public health initiatives including mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, $58 million in direct economic relief including housing and utility assistance, support for the unhoused, immediate cash assistance, and public benefits navigators to help residents connect with these services.

$11.5 million will go to address crime and improve public safety. It will fund violence intervention programs, youth programming, and jobs to keep youth engaged and safe.

The measure now heads to the Board of Alderman for approval.