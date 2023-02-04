ST. LOUIS – Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means you better start planning on what you’re going to do and what gifts you might give to that special someone.

Now just 10 days away, people are searching for places on where they can get some flowers for their valentines.

“The earlier you get your order placed, the more availability we have,” said Christine Lesher-Reed, manager of Lesher’s Flowers.

She urges people to plan ahead, so you don’t run out of luck. Lesher Reed still has around 1,000 red roses for sale as of Saturday.

“It’s very important,” said Lesher Reed. “It’s a one-day deal. We know what we have in store for us, so we can better plan with our drivers.”

If you are that person looking for red roses late, but can’t find any because they are out, there are plenty of other popular options to choose from.

“A lot of people like a stargazer lily,” said Lesher Reed. “Really pretty, hydrangea are popular. Tulips too.”

But for her favorite, it’s the spring flowers that help put mother nature in full effect

“I like tulips,” said Lesher Reed. “I like the spring type stuff.”

If you can’t find time to make it inside the store, you can always check online to see what is available.

“Youll see our website, with lots of options to choose from, but always come right in,” said Lesher Reed. “We’d be happy to make something for you to take with you, but something together for you to take.”

While people can purchase their flowers, another Valentine’s Day tradition is chocolate. Over in Chippewa, “Chocolate Chocolate Chocolate,” has plenty of deals where you can give some treats to that very special someone.