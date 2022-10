ST. LOUIS – It’s been a beautiful but cool fall weekend, with Sunday’s high temperatures getting back to a little above normal.

There is a quick warmup on the way, with temperatures into the 80s on Monday. A cold front will swop in, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday.

After the rain threat ends by Wednesday night, there is another shot of cool air coming for late week and the weekend.

We have a more dynamic weather pattern ahead!