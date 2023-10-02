ST. LOUIS — A program to forgive St. Louis parking ticket late fees launches today. Citations that have doubled or tripled in price because they have not been paid will roll back to the original ticket value. The temporary reprieve on late fees is in place until the end of this year.

“Our office wants to help area residents handle their outstanding balances by

rolling back to the original ticket value, reducing their financial burden, and most importantly, keeping their cars on the road,” states Treasurer Adam Layne.

The City of St. Louis Treasurer’s Office is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this program. If you don’t have enough money then they have a custom payment plan that charges as little as $10 per month.

Do you want ot know more about the options to pay parking tickets? Call 314-627-2232 or visit parklouie.com. Go to the “Parking and Towing Assistance Program” to enroll.