ST. LOUIS – Goedeker’s, a St. Louis-founded retailer of household appliances and furniture, will rebrand under a new name after decades of business.

The company announced it will soon operate under the brand name “Polished,” according to a news release. The change is expected by the end of the year, possibly as soon as July 22.

The new name comes as the company aims to update its business model. Under a self-coined “house of brands” model, stores are aiming to offer a larger selection, better price points and personalized assistance to consumers, designers and builders.

Albert Fouerti shared the following statement, in part via a news release:

“Throughout our rebranding process, we have heard feedback from customers regarding their journey from inspiration to installation. It is our mission to reduce their pain points and deliver assurance and enjoyment throughout every step of their shopping journey. Operating under a ‘house of brands’ will enable us to drive more value for more customers by providing a personalized appliance shopping experience from initial search through delivery and installation. We believe this rebrand is another major step in our transformational journey toward our goal of increased market share and $1 billion in targeted annual sales.”

The change also comes less than a year after the company cut dozens from its St. Louis workforce, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which also reports the company also recently relocated its headquarters to Brooklyn.