ST. LOUIS – The winners of a $100,000 prize in St. Louis have decided to split their winnings and donate a portion to a veterans’ charity. The fortunate duo secured the top prize from the “$100,000 Money Multiplier” scratcher’s ticket they purchased at Circle K, 9035 Gravois Road, in St. Louis.

One of the winners revealed that he had shared the cost of some Scratchers tickets with a friend and was pleasantly surprised when one of them turned out to be a top-prize winner.

As a member of a motorcycle club dedicated to supporting veterans, the winner expressed his intention to contribute a portion of his winnings to charity.

The odds of winning can vary widely for each scratch-off lottery ticket, depending on the specific game, its design, rules, and prize structures. Generally, the odds of winning any prize, even a modest one, are more favorable than hitting the jackpot.