ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A funeral home in south St. Louis will hold a service Tuesday for a veteran without any known family.

Michel funeral home has held nine services for homeless veterans in recent years. Vietnam veteran Glenn Cook will be honored with a service at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

“We know he was 70 years old and from the Olivette area,” said Calvin Whitaker, co-owner of the funeral home. “We also know he supported the BackStoppers organization.”

“To honor them, that’s a drop in the bucket for what we can do for our veterans,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker is inviting the public to attend a ceremony he said will include a gun salute and an escort from members of the Patriot Guard. The members of the St. Louis Amvets Post 6 will also be in attendance.

“We are honoring veterans that have no family and they need someone to support them and make sure they are not being passing out of this world on their own,” said Billy Davis, Post 6 commander.

Vicky Wertich is the ladies auxiliary president for Post 6. She said tears came to her eyes when she heard about the service.

“Anything that we can do in return for them, I just feel as an American, it is our duty,” Wertich said. “That’s our job. They have done their service, now it’s time for us to do our service for them.”

For more information contact https://michelfh.com/.