ST. LOUIS – A winning ticket was sold at a St. Louis gas station, resulting in double the payout. The winner opted for the Power Play feature, doubling the Powerball prize.

The ticket holder won $50,000 in Powerball, but with the Power Play add-on, their prize increased to $100,000 by matching the Power Play multiplier number, which was two.

This winning ticket, purchased at ZX on 4123 Telegraph Road in St. Louis for the August 28 drawing, matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, along with the Powerball number.

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. You can find all current and past winning numbers at MOLottery.com.