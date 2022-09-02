ST. LOUIS – A federal grant gives the St. Louis region $25 million for projects to develop the region’s manufacturing industry.

The competitive grant comes as part of the “Build Back Better” regional challenge. The Greater St. Louis, Inc. proposal was one of only 21 or 4% among applicants to earn the federal grant.

“One voice with one plan led to a big win for St. Louis,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., which is the formal applicant on behalf of the St. Louis metro, an effort it coordinated and spearheaded with the public-sector St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. “We can’t say this enough: when the St. Louis metro works together and speaks with one voice, we succeed. Working together as a metro is working, and it is how we will win this next decade for St. Louis.”

According to Greater St. Louis, Inc., money will be distributed for the following projects:

$7.5 million: Racial Equity in Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BioSTL, Harris-Stowe, WEPOWER, Small Business Empowerment Center)

$7 million: AMICSTL (Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center & Ranken Tech)

$3 million: Advanced Manufacturing Technology Training Center (St. Louis Community College

$3 million: Inclusive Cross-Cluster Economic Development (Greater St. Louis, Inc. and St. Louis Economic Development Partnership)

$2.5 million: Advanced Manufacturing Training Academy (Southwestern Illinois College)

$1 million: Preparing Women for Advanced Manufacturing Careers (Rung for Women)

$1 million: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Innovation Center (Cortex)

Greater St. Louis is hopeful the grant will be used to unlock the full potential of the region’s advanced manufacturing cluster and helped with continued development in the bioscience and geospatial technology industries.

The AMICSTL in North St. Louis City is considered the centerpiece of the proposal, allowing for advancements in prototyping, research and development in the manufacturing industry.

“This one-of-a-kind manufacturing epicenter will enable talent development, leading-edge research and development, and prototyping and production capacity that uniquely span and connect multiple high-tech industries in the region – including the aerospace, agtech, automotive, biomedical, construction, energy, geospatial, and logistics sectors,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Chair of AMICSTL and a member of the Chair’s Council of Greater St. Louis, Inc.

For a look at the other winners of the Build Back Better challenge, click here.