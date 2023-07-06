HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Alma Lacoste and Jordan Overcast were born seven years apart on opposite sides of Missouri. Alma, 7, has spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and epilepsy. Jordan, who FOX4 also met at age 7, had brain cancer.

But one singer helped them through those difficult times.

“During that entire time she was just constantly listening to Taylor Swift in the hospital room,” Alma’s mother, Kayla Buckowitz said.

“She makes my heart happy,” Jordan said of her idol in a 2018 interview showing off photos of the moment in 2015 her family will never forget.

“We get to meet Taylor,” her grandmother Donna Overcast shouted as she received a phone call on the set of FOX4 with the news.

“It gave that little girl a sense of belonging to a lonely world and life of pain that she dealt with graciously,” Donna Overcast said in an interview Wednesday.

The #TaylorMeetJordan social media campaign that led to a kiss from the pop star for the 7 year old led to years of community support as Jordan’s journey became more difficult before she passed away last year. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift remained the soundtrack to her life.

“She’ll always have a big fan and that little girl will always be praying for us down here,” Overcast said.

Friday Alma will wheel herself into Arrowhead in a decked out angel wheelchair representing the line in “Cruel Summer, “angels roll their eyes.”

“What do you get to go do? See Taylor Swift,” Alma responded with a smile.

She says if she got to meet her idol, she’d tell her that she loved her. Jordan’s family hopes she gets that’s chance, but is just happy other children can find comfort in her songs in an attempt to “Shake it Off.”

“I hope she doesn’t ever forget that little girl that she held on to and gave that kiss to when she met her, she doesn’t forget that look, because that’s important to the kids and to their families,” Overcast said.

Tickets are a little more expensive to Swift’s shows here at Arrowhead than when she played T-Mobile Center, known then as Sprint Center, back in 2015.

With mounting medical bills Alma and her mom were able to get a pair of tickets through nearly $5,000 in donations to a GoFundMe page. The family was then able to trade those tickets for ADA accessible tickets a couple had purchased by mistake.