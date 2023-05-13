ST. LOUIS – Crowds gathered at Busch Stadium on Saturday, but it wasn’t for a St. Louis Cardinals game.
They were coming out for the 2023 American Heart Association Metro St. Louis Heart Walk. FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda emceed The Heart Walk.
Companies, families and friends lace up their shoes to get some good exercise, all while promoting heart disease awareness.
This year’s 2023 Heart Walk Heart Hero was six-year-old Luke. The crowd gave a thunderous applause for the little boy, who is now healthy following five heart surgeries.
