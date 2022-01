WASHINGTON, D.C. – St. Louisans joined thousands in Washington, D.C., Friday for the annual March For Life, the biggest anti-abortion rights rally in the country.

A group from the Archdiocese of the St. Louis made the trip to the nation’s capital to take part.

March For Life 2022 – Archdiocese of St. Louis

This is the 49th annual march, which was created in opposition to the Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision that held there’s a constitutional right to abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering a challenge to Roe.