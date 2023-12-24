LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: George Bailey and Frank Faylen as Taxi Driver Ernie Bishop. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The 1946 Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” has two St. Louis connections. Two people in the movie were from St. Louis: Frank Faylen, who played Ernie Bishop, a taxi driver, and Mary Treen, who played Cousin Tilly at the bank. Both originally hail from the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Connection

Frank Faylen was born on December 8, 1905, in St. Louis, and he was raised in the theatrical world because his family included him in their shows. Faylen initially attended St. Joseph’s Preparatory College in Kirkwood, Missouri, but later felt drawn back to the theater.

Faylen’s role in the film is that of George Bailey’s close friend, named Ernie Bishop, who serves as his chauffeur and taxi driver. He is often seen driving George around Bedford Falls.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: Seen here, Mary Treen as Cousin Tilly. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Mary Treen was born on March 27, 1907, in St. Louis. Born Mary Louise Summers, she faced early adversity with the loss of her father during infancy. Later in life, she made a significant move to California. She played Cousin Tilly in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

Cousin Tilly’s role in the film is that of a character mentioned in passing during a scene where George and Mary are on their honeymoon.

What is ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’?

The movie is about a man named George Bailey (played by James Stewart) who aspired to leave his childhood town of Bedford Falls, New York, and explore the world. He grew up wanting to travel, and all his friends knew that he wanted to go to college and explore exotic places. He had been saving money since high school to tour the world.

Instead, he ends up staying behind and taking care of his father’s business after his father dies. George ends up building a life in Bedford Falls with a childhood sweetheart, Mary Hatch, who always loved him.

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, produced and directed by Frank Capra. Seen here from left, Donna Reed as Mary Hatch and James Stewart as George Bailey. Premiered December 20, 1946; theatrical wide release January 7, 1947. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

“What do you want, Mary? You want the moon? Just say the word, and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down,” says George Bailey from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The issue arises when George’s Uncle Billy loses the $8,000 he was supposed to deposit, which ends up in the hands of the town’s meanest and richest man, Harry Potter. Now George is hysterical because his father’s business could be shut down, and George could be in trouble for embezzlement.

George then becomes mean to his family, begs Potter for money to help, gets dismissed, and fights with his child’s teacher. That’s when George decides to take his own life, but George’s guardian angel, named Clarence Odbody, has a different plan.

The story then unfolds as if George was not born, and George must learn from his mistakes and realize that everyone is put on this earth for a reason.

“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. And when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” asks Angel Clarence Odbody from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, produced and directed by Frank Capra. Seen here from left, Donna Reed as Mary Hatch Bailey, James Stewart as George Bailey and Karolyn Grimes as Zuzu. Premiered December 20, 1946; theatrical wide release January 7, 1947. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The ending

In a moment of despair, George’s friends and the community of Bedford Falls rally together to help him. They learn about George’s predicament and come to his house to offer support. The scene is a testament to the impact George has had on the lives of those around him. People from all walks of life arrive, contributing whatever money they can spare to help George overcome the financial crisis.

This is when we get one of the film’s most known quotes:

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” – Zuzu Bailey, George Bailey’s daughter from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The moral of the story

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 20: The movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”, produced and directed by Frank Capra. Seen here from left, Henry Travers as Clarence and James Stewart as George Bailey. Premiered December 20, 1946; theatrical wide release January 7, 1947. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The moral of “It’s a Wonderful Life” is centered around the idea that every individual’s life has inherent value and that one person can make a significant impact on the lives of others.

The film encourages viewers to appreciate the importance of human connections, kindness, and the ripple effect of their actions. It illustrates how one’s contributions, no matter how small, can have far-reaching consequences, emphasizing the value of selflessness, compassion, and community.

Ultimately, “It’s a Wonderful Life” conveys the message that life is precious and that individuals can find purpose and fulfillment by positively influencing the world around them.

“You see, George, you really had a wonderful life. Don’t you see what a mistake it would be to throw it away?” asks Angel Clarence Odbody from “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The film has become a family tradition

“It’s a Wonderful Life” is often associated with the holiday season, making it a part of many families’ annual traditions. Its warm and hopeful message aligns with the spirit of the holidays.

The film explores universal themes such as family, sacrifice, love, and the impact of individual actions on the lives of others. These themes resonate with people across different cultures and generations.

The central message of the film—that every person’s life has value and that small acts of kindness can have a profound impact—is timeless and continues to resonate with viewers.