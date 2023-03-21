The St. Louis skyline as seen from I-64 and Jefferson. (Photo: Chris Regnier)

ST. LOUIS – If you’ve ever waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic in St. Louis, you’re not alone.

A new study, released earlier this month by 24/7 Wall St., claims that St. Louis has the worst traffic in Missouri.

Using data from INRIX, a traffic data and analytics company, 24/7 Wall St. identified the city with the worst traffic system in all 50 states. A research team evaluated cities and ranked them on criteria like driver’s average speed, congestion levels, and travel during peak hours.

The study revealed the following insight on St. Louis traffic:

St. Louis drivers spent an average of 17 hours of their life stuck in traffic in 2022.

The average commute time in the City of St. Louis is around 23 minutes.

There was a 68% increase in change from traffic delays compared to 2021.

St. Louis ranked 91st among 280 U.S. cities considered for traffic.

On the INRIX scale, which rates U.S. and international cities, St. Louis didn’t finish much differently than Kansas City. St. Louis had an impact rating of 531 vs. Kansas City’s rating of 541.

For some larger cities, like Boston, Chicago and New York, the study finds that some people loss more than 100 of their time to traffic delays each year.

The study notes that since pandemic restrictions have eased, many cities, like St. Louis, have seen more congestion within their day-to-day commutes.